Make-A-Wish South Dakota grants 9-year-old's wish

Make-A-Wish South Dakota gave nine-year-old Judson Two Crow, who suffers from a heart defect, an amazing playhouse.

The playhouse is full of toys, video games, a tv, and even a mini fridge.

Judson was surprised with the completed project and filled with delight and his mother was overcome with emotion.

"I'm feeling every emotion," said Amber Yellow Bull. "I'm feeling happy. All just happy emotions, actually."

This type of Wish is unique.

"So many of our wishes involve travel, and it's actually pretty rare that we get a wish that gets to involve so many people in the community," said Melanie Barclays, Regional Director of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Companies from around the area donated time, material, expertise, and construction to help build Judson's playhouse.

Judson's new playhouse will be transported some time next week from Rapid City to Kyle, where there is a pre-poured slab of concrete waiting behind his house for his new playhouse.