Main Street Square ice rink sets to open soon

Dust off those skates because the ice rink at Main Street Square is set to open Nov. 23.

The rink opens at 10 a.m. and later that day they will hold their skate and movie event which starts at dusk.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the 90's classic Jamaican bob-sled-team go for gold in "Cool Runnings". The movie itself is free but to skate will cost you a small fee. Day passes are $6 for adults and $5 for youth.

For Main Street Square Events Coordinator, Amanda Estrada, the smiles are what are gratifying.

"People's responses to getting out on the ice and seeing the smiles is probably one of the best things," said Estrada. "It's always fun just to watch people learn how to skate especially for people who've never really been around snow or have been around an ice rink. That's always one of those moments where it's kind of like cool...it's making an impact."

The next skate and a movie night at Main Street Square ice rink will be on Dec.14, and will feature the movie "Elf". Movies start at dusk so remember to dress accordingly for the weather.