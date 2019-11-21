Meth addiction and the governor's campaign

Methamphetamine is one of the most highly addictive substances and has become an epidemic here in South Dakota.

One of the main goals of the "Meth. We're On It" campaign is to really bring awareness to some of the resources available to those seeking help.

"We all know that meth is highly addictive, in the chemical makeup," said Mac Baker, Lead Counselor at the Addiction Recovery Center. "And the chemical makeup and the way the way it effects the brain chemicals-- serotonin, norepinephrine, dopamine levels in the brain-- it trigger the dopamine to just go off."

Baker said he has seen statistics provided by the state saying kids as young as 12 and 13-years-old have been trying meth, which he says is half of the national average age.

"The epidemic of it all is that once there's that connection, it's a severe stranglehold that hangs onto a person," said Baker. "Whether it be cravings, whether it be the connection with the peers, whether it be energy."

The current "Meth. We're On It" campaign is necessary because Baker said meth is easily accessible and has become cheaper over time. Even though the campaign has been met with controversy, the goal is to eradicate the epidemic.

"To stop the epidemic of the meth problem in South Dakota and to be able to get it down to a whisper," said Doug Austin, CEO of Addiction Recovery Center.