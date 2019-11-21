Staff from one local high school is tacking the vaping problem

The dangers of vaping are making headlines. It's often marketed as safer than smoking. But in recent months, people across America have suffered from the use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

And one local high school is looking to help its students in a unique way.

Vaping. A serious issue impacting many. And Rapid City High School is fighting it head-on.

"It wasn't just the smokers that went into vaping it was kids that wouldn't normally smoke that have been caught vaping," says the Lifeways counselor for Rapid City High School, Kristina Benter.

Staff says there are some weeks where they confiscate up to five vaping devices in a day.

"When we catch students in class or the bathroom, they get confiscated," says the liaison officer, Eric Dwyer.

When students are caught, the high school doesn't always discipline their students by sending them to detention; they try to reach out and understand why they're making these choices.

"The outreach where you're looking at the kid as someone who may have a problem, and you're going to come alongside them and helping them is where we see the most positive change," says Dwyer.

From anti-vaping classes to enhancing the school culture by creating posters to encourage others to stay away from e-cigarettes. These are just a few of the options students have when they get in trouble for vaping.

Here at Rapid City, staff also uses some personal touches to help students when it comes to vaping.

"My dad has cancer because of using tobacco. He had to have his voice box removed, and so I got a video where he talks to students," says the assistant principal for the high school, Jennifer Roberts.

Taking ownership of their behavior is also a lesson that the school looks to instill in its students.

"Every misbehavior is an opportunity for education growth. So hey you vaped in school what a great opportunity for education and growth," says Rapid City High Schools principal, Shane Heilman.

The school knows this is a problem and is working hard to help and educate their students.