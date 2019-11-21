Tis the season for the fifth annual Christmas Lights Recycling Program.

For the past five years, the Rapid City Solid Waste Division has been putting out blue boxes to encourage the public to recycle their broken and unusable Christmas lights.

Each year crews see about 800 pounds of lights in the boxes by the end of the program.

The project administrator for the Solid Waste Division, Jancie Knight, says the event is held each year because many people are unaware that the products are often recyclable.

It's important to remember that you should not put the lights in your blue recycling bin, but in the ones around town.

"Christmas lights are what we call tanglers. They're very long awkward cords that get caught in machines and other products here at the landfill, causing shutdowns and delays in processing because we have to stop everything," says Knight.

Multiple Christmas Light Boxes will be all over town starting on Wednesday, Nov 27.

Some locations where the boxes can be found are at ACE Hardware on E St. Patrick St, Western Dakota Tech, Family Fare Stores, and City Hall.