Higher turnout than expected for community meal for homeless

A community meal for the homeless had such a high turnout, they ran out of food before it was halfway over.

Those involved called the event's success a pleasant surprise.

First United Methodist Church and the Hope Center served soup, sloppy joes, and sweets to warm up those who need it most.

Every month the First United Methodist Church hosts a Come to the Table event.

But this time, the Hope Center partnered with the church to draw more members of the community, and shine a light on National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

A Hope Center guest recently lost his life, and executive director Melanie Timm said the cold temperatures contributed to his death.

"There are a lot of people who live out on the street who don't necessarily have an opportunity to have a nice home cooked meal, in addition to that, to bring community members to the table and make them aware of some of the concerns that our people struggle with every day," said Melanie Timm, Executive Director of the Hope Center.

The church and Hope Center plan to continue their Come to the Table partnership and make double the food next time.