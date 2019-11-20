A look at charities that are less giving than originally thought

Some charities and non-profit organizations are far less altruistic than at first glance-- some will happily take money. But, not all of it, or even the majority of it, will be put toward the group they are claiming to serve.

"This time of year, we hear a lot about charities," said Terry Mills, Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Black Hills. "But, you've got to be really careful because not all charities and all these non-profits actually use all of their money that goes to the people that they're trying to serve."

Some organizations have overheads that are so high, little of their money actually goes to their goal, like the Wounded Warrior Project, who's primary revenue in 2018 was $246.2 million, but their program expenses were $197.4 million

But, that's not to say that overhead costs are not needed.

According to the Executive Director of United Way of the Black Hills, the Better Business Bureau said that an overhead of 30% or less is healthy, while anything under 10% and over 30% are red flags.

Doing your homework is important. Make sure to look at the background of the organization, it's board, financial documents, and sources online that vet and rate organizations.

"As part of United Way's role, we raise money, and then we give it out to nonprofits that are serving our community and one of the reasons that you can trust when you give the money to United Way that it is going where we say it's going is because we do a lot of homework as part of the grant applications," said Jamie Toennies, Executive Director, United Way of the Black Hills.