40th annual Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving

The Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 28th, which is Thanksgiving Day, at Old Story Book Island in Rapid City.

Four hundred lucky people will win a Colonial House Pie. Everyone who signs up for the race will have their named entered in the drawing.

The Black Hills Runners Club donates to running programs across the community and this race is a fun event for the whole family.

"It's a nice, outdoor event," said Kyle Kranz of the Black Hills Runners Club. "There's not a lot of things happening this time of the year, especially outside, so it's become a good family tradition for many people and it's fun to see people that come back from college to visit their families for the holidays."

Over 1,000 are expected to attend, depending upon weather conditions.

