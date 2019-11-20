Tis the season for red kettles and the angel tree

When you see the red kettles and hear the bells ringing, that is often a sign that the holiday season is just around the corner.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills kicked off their bell-ringing campaign on Wednesday.

The organization announced a fundraising goal of $390,000, as they aim to provide the community with services and programs not only during the holiday season but also year-round.

The organization is also setting up dozens of Angel Trees.

With more than 100 locations like the Rushmore Mall, Walmart, and even doctor's offices, people can take a tag from the tree and purchase a gift for a child in need.

"Our toy shop is where parents can come to select a gift for their child. We know that every parent who walks out with a gift in their hand equals a happy kid on Christmas morning," says the special services director for The Salvation Army of the Black Hills, Captain Kelsie Moreno.

All of the red kettles will be out by Friday, and people can donate with cash or check, or use Apple and Google pay.