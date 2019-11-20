Fire department beets "oil" spill

Rapid City firefighters got quite the surprise Wednesday when they were called out for an oil spill. When they arrived, they didn't find any oil.

What they did find was beet juice. It was actually about 200-400 gallons of a beet juice based-product called Beet Juice Tire Ballast by Rim Guard. Fire officials say it is a non-toxic, biodegradable, molasses-like product used for ballast in large tires - like the ones you find on farm equipment.

The spill was caused when a forklift at Dale's Tire on Deadwood Avenue bumped into a 1,400 gallon vat of the product and broke the container's spigot. The fire department was able to stop the flow before it got into any water sources.

