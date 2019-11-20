Summer sales for E15 increased 46 percent in 2019

Growth Energy, the American trade association that represents ethanol producers, announced summer sales for E15 increased 46% in 2019 compared to 2018.

E15 is a fuel often sold as Unleaded 88 at the pump, containing 15% renewable biofuel and is more cost-friendly compared to other fuel choices.

2019 is the first year the United States Environmental Protection Agency is allowing drivers to fuel up with E15 all year-round, not just in the summer time.

Doctor Duane Abata is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, specializing in fuels and combustion.

"The fact that it is available now, it's becoming more and more available.. people are recognizing it as a fuel and cost is a big factor when it comes to purchasing gasoline. Obviously, the gasoline prices are posted on every gasoline station around town and there's a reason for that. People are very cost conscious with gasoline, where as they might not be as cost conscious with other things," said Abata.

Currently, E15 is sold at more than 2,000 locations in 31 states.

Due to the explosive rise in summer sales, Growth Energy said they expect to see an increasing interest in the engine-smart fuel from retailers and consumers in months and years ahead.

