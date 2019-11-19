A hunter is still missing and the search is still on hold

It's been more than a month and a half since a hunter went missing in the Deerfield Lake area.

But South Dakota's terrain and past snow falls still have the search on pause.

66-year-old Larry Genzlinger of Howard is still missing.

He was last seen on October 1st in the afternoon hunting for elk with his nephew near Six Mile Road and Ditch Creek Road.

After helicopters, drones, horses, K-9 teams and ATVs were used in the search, wet weather conditions finally halted their efforts.

On October 10th, the search was suspended and the status of the search has not changed.

"It already has in the other search near Deerfield that we were conducting because the elevations are higher there. So it's a different weather pattern. There's too much snow up their to search so it has stopped, that search," Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

With deer hunting season in full swing, Thom advises hunters to carry their cell phones with them and to tell their friends and family about their route ahead of time.