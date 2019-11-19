Regional Health actively recruiting physicians

Rapid City Regional Health has 32 specialist positions open in their system.

According to Dr. Brad Archer, the Chief Medical Officer, Regional Health is actively recruiting physicians and their support staff.

They have also added 61 physicians within the last 18 months.

Archer said the issue is one of supply and demand of physicians, which is exacerbated with the aging of America and it is a nation-wide problem.

"It's not just here in the Black Hills," said Archer. "It's actually a nation-wide shortage."

Archer is hopeful the new collaboration with Mayo Clinic will help recruit and aid not only physicians, but also their important support staff.

"We're still recruiting and that's what the building is for," said Archer. "It's not just the physicians obviously that we're looking for when we recruit a physician-- we're also recruiting their entire practice, support staff as well. They need space, equipment, and specialized training, trained staff, like nurses, which we also have a nation-wide shortage."

Archer also added that salary has never been a recruiting issue here in the Black Hills.