Wind Advisory issued for Western South Dakota

Sudden wind gusts can reduce visibility on the roads and cause drivers to lose control, leading to a wind advisory for Western South Dakota.

"People need to take caution, hold onto that steering wheel, so it's not the kind of the day you want to to hold your coffee cup and your phone in your hands and try to steer with your knees but hang onto the steering wheel especially when you're going crosswise against the win," said Susan Sanders, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

"Even though South Dakota is the third windiest state, Monday's wind advisory is sure to blow you away," said Sunday Miller.

"A wind advisory for lighter winds, although you may not feel like they're that much lighter, generally, at gusts for 45 mph, and they're issued mostly for people traveling who are out in those conditions," Sanders said.

Sanders said those 45 mph wind gusts are to blame for Monday's advisory, but the winds carry with them good news.

"The temperatures are cooler ahead of that warm front, warmer behind it so our temperatures are going to be warming up for the next couple days so that's good news that the wind is bringing today," Sanders said.