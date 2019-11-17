Southwest Middle School students serve soup to those in need

In Rapid City, dozens of people lined up while students handed out bread, water, and chicken noodle soup in a parking lot on the corner of 5th Street and Saint Joseph Street.

The "Builders Club" started two years ago as a way for Southwest Middle School students to participate in weekly community service projects.

The president of the club said her favorite part about community service is helping people and seeing the look on their faces.

"There's a lot of perspective that some people don't look into I guess, people who are more fortunate do not see how other people may not be, so helping other people is really important to take into consideration," said Lili Kowalski, 8th grade student at Southwest Middle School.

The club also stuffed stockings with necessities for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and decorated the presidential statues with winter clothing donations.

Kowalski said the club's next project will be collecting stuffed animals for children in need.