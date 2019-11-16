The Monument' is the new name for the arena

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is a place where families can come and make memories, but now with some changes, new memories and traditions will be starting soon.

From new partnerships to a new name, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will now be known as 'The Monument' for the next ten years.

"This belongs to Rapid City and the surrounding areas that will enjoy this arena for decades to come," says Mayor Steve Allender.

The new arena won't only bring along new events; there will also be unique health care opportunities.

"So we're going to bring our services to this campus to this beautiful complex. And we're going to provide that care. Where families are gathering, we want to be apart of that in the future," says President and CEO of Monument Health, Paulette Davidson.

The almost two-year project to get the building built and open for the community has officially begun, and some community members believe this was much needed.

"This community needed something bigger than what they had right now, and I think by making a big improvement, a lot better things are to come," says the Forsyth family.

And for the younger generation this a new place for memories to be made.

"I think the name is good. I'm kind of new to it, but I think it will make a good future for Rapid City," says Elizabeth Forsyth.

Construction crews will soon be out getting straight to work on the expansion.