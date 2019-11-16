The first Holiday Marketplace Pop Up at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center a success

The first Holiday Market Place Pop Up showcased more than 80 vendors.

The shopping experience is where people can find local crafters, businesses, boutiques, and more.

At the beginning of the event, 100 customers received gift cards which valued between 100 to 500 dollars.

Event Coordinator Rachelle White said they didn't know what to expect for the first year, but she said around 2,000 people attended.

"I think the most important thing to think about when you're shopping for the holiday is how much of an impact your purchase will have on these small businesses. It is so important, $50 to a small business can make the difference, you know, it can pay for their groceries or it can pay for their kinds ballet for the month," said White.

White is the owner of RWhite Events, the business that hosted the event. White said her mission is to connect small businesses within the community.

'I've seen a lot of success here today. I've made so many new contacts which is awesome for me because I live in a very, very rural area so when I get out and about I can actually meet people and contact people.. and tell them about my weight loss story," said event vendor and Advocare Independent Consultant, Tessa Pazour.

White said pop up events have become more popular in big cities so the goal was to bring something similar to Rapid City.

Next years Holiday Marketplace Pop Up is set for November 14.