Santa visits Rushmore Mall, how you can arrange a visit from Santa for a child

Santa's Memory Lane, a Christmas store open all year round in Rapid City, organized the meet and greet.

All proceeds going to a nonprofit organization called Adventure with Santa.

With the funds, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf meet special needs children at their homes and deliver a toy.

De Scheckel (is the owner of Santa's Memory Lane.

Scheckel said Adventure with Santa has brought many smiles around the holidays since starting in 2013.

"And all the proceeds go to a nonprofit called Adventure With Santa, and this here is our Santa and Mrs.Santa with us today, and with the funds they get appointments with special needs children, arranged by the parents, and then they go to their homes and bring whatever toy the child wants," said Schekel.

Adventure with Santa is free for families. Parents can request book readings, phone calls, letters, or home visits.

Anyone with a request for Santa should contact 605-574-2845.

