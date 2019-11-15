Rapid City presidential statues get new winter look to support those in need

While Rapid City residents try to stay bundled up during colder weather, there are others who are less fortunate, which inspired an annual Rapid City tradition.

This is the fifth year people can decorate the presidential statues with gloves, scarves, hats, and other winter attire to support those facing homelessness in our community.

Calvary Lutheran Church was one of the first organizations to take part in this monumental clothing drive, and Pastor Piper said he doesn't want the homeless to be forgotten.

"Sometimes we'll deliver them and then immediately turn around, drive back down the road and some of them are already gone and I have literally put them on and watch people who are homeless take them off," said Calvary Lutheran Church Pastor David Piper.

Churches, schools, and other organizations have joined in the random placement of winter attire on the downtown statues.

This tradition also aligns with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

It officially starts November 15 and lasts until mid-March, after that, all remaining items will be donated.