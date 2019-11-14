The new kennels are in at The Humane Society of the Black Hills

It's out with the old kennels, and in with the new at The Humane Society of the Black Hills.

The dogs at The Humane Society of the Black Hills are in the new kennels. (KEVN)

After three decades, brand new kennels were installed for our four-legged friends.

The $100,000 project has been in the works for about a year now and couldn't be done without planning and fundraising.

The remodeling is not just a new look; it provides a more calming experience for the dogs while they wait for their new homes.

Even though the project was a few months behind schedule, the team and the public are thrilled with the outcome.

"For us that work here, we're glad it's done because it's been a month-long thing. We've been working in this room, and we've been working on the kennels. We've been working with painters. It's just been a long process. So we're glad it's done, and we're glad for the animals," says the executive director of The Humane Society of the Black Hills Jerry Steinley

Steinley says this project couldn't have been done without the help of the community, and their generous donations.