Sylvan Lake is experiencing some changes

Custer State Park is considering some changes, especially at Sylvan Lake.

Matt Snyder is the Custer Park Superintendent.

"What we're looking at is just the area is being loved to death, so we are looking at how we sustain it for the future," said Snyder. "What needs to change if anything to make it more sustainable to keep that same appeal that draws everybody there now for those future generations to come."

The park sees more than 1.8 million people a year, and a majority of those visitors go see Sylvan Lake.

With cars full of happy travelers coming to the lake, parking becomes an issue.

Paul Horsted is an author and photographer in Custer who is passionate about preserving the beauty.

"Well there are some problems with crowding especially in the summer time, its kinda become a victim of its own success. Lots of cars parking, filling the parking lots and unfortunately parking in areas that they shouldn't park," said Horsted. "So I think that's part of what the park and Game, Fish, and Parks is trying to address with this master plan that they are developing."

Part of the master plan was sending out a survey. More than 60 percent of people said parking was the main issue that prevented or delayed people from enjoying the lake.

Other issues were weather, lack of available space, and long wait times.

With all these issues in mind, Snyder said getting the public involved is a must.

"We know we get a lot of use up there and how do we enhance that area and keep it beautiful for everyone to continually enjoy," said Snyder.