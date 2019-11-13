Lloyd Company selected to remake Presidents Plaza

Elevate Rapid City and Mayor Steve Allender have announced their pick for a new development on the property formerly known as Presidents Plaza.

Because the Presidents Plaza development was a botched 13-year affair that ultimately cost the city money, Elevate was called in to cut through the bureaucracy and streamline the selection process.

Wednesday, Allender announced the Sioux Falls-based Lloyd Company's proposal was selected from a small group of three. The project calls for a multi-use building featuring business, hospitality, and housing.

Right now the property is a parking lot, which Allender says is not an optimal use for that "prime real estate". He says the development will include some amount of parking spaces.

The city council will now need to take action before the plan can move forward.

