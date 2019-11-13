Three Spearfish firefighters are back home after lending a hand in California

Whether it's protecting the Spearfish community or people in different states, firefighters are always ready to take on any task like the ongoing California wildfires.

Three Spearfish firefighters are back home after battling the Kincade fire in California for about a week.

"Finding hot spots and finding smokes. Putting those out so they can quickly get people back to their homes," says Wildland engine captain for the Spearfish fire department, Heath Brown.

On Saturday, Oct 26, the station received a call from Great Plains to see if crews, along with an engine, were available. And by the next morning, the team was on their way.

"When we get the call, it's automatically that your training kicks in, you start thinking of the different things that you might have to accomplish when you're out," says one firefighter, Thomas Hageman.

After a 30 hour drive, the crew got there safely and geared up for their task.

"We're ready for a firefight. For the 90 miles an hour winds that they had predicted to materialize. And we would be in it just doing the best we could, which is always a bit of a scary thought," says Brown.

With about 5,000 other firefighters from crews all over the country, teamwork was vital in this situation.

"Lift each other. Support each other when you're out there. And at times, bring the mood up," says Hageman.

The firefighters say they worked about 16 hour days and that their routines consisted of eating, sleeping, and working.

"You have to love the work. You have to love helping people. Everywhere we go, there are always people holding signs and thanking us and stuff like that. So that helps. It makes it easy," says one firefighter, Jacob Paul.

And even though it was a long trip, all three of the firefighters said they would get right back on the truck to help out any community in need.