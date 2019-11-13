Outlaw Square needs the publics' help to win a grant

It's getting closer every day. The grand opening for Outlaw Square in Deadwood is set for less than a month away.

In addition to the grand opening, set for early December, crews are trying to encourage the public to help them win something called the 'Levitt Amp Grant.'

The $25,000 grant is designed to promote music and culture within a community.

If Deadwood is chosen for the grant, it will provide more opportunities for Outlaw Square to book exciting artists and musicians for their Wednesday night music series.

Currently, there are 33 applicants, and the top 25 will be picked to go on to the next round. To land a spot at the top, the public needs to take part and vote.

Outlaw Square director, Bobby Rock, says large communities are applying for the grant, like Tacoma Washington and Green Bay Wisconsin.

"This is going to be our Wednesday night concert series. A wide variety of musical entertainment we're going to have here. And we're going to expose a lot of people to great fun and some great entertainment. So we encourage you to vote and help us get that grant," says Rock.

Voting is open until November 20th.

