Hot Springs hospital services growing to include telehealth

While the VA hospital in Hot Springs has been facing foreclosure for years, another hospital in the area is growing.

"A rebirth of a health care in Hot Springs, with the growth and providing care for all the citizens and community members," said Tricia Uhlir, CEO for Fall River Health Services

Not only is Fall River Health Services adding 11 beds to accommodate their growing elderly population, their emergency department is getting a new telehealth system.

"With the push of a button, we can get assistance for our nurses and our providers, we're not a large facility so we do have limited staff in the ER, especially at night," said Lori Allen, director of patient care for Fall River Health Services.

With the only 24 hour emergency room in Hot Springs, accessibility to health care is the goal for rural communities like this.

"We really strive to increase accessibility and have numerous providers, nurse practitioners and physicians to take care of the people in our community," Uhlir said.

Allen said the appointments to their rural health clinic have tripled, highlighting the need in the area.

"One in every five people approximately live in a rural area, they're sometimes low income, they have to travel far so it's definitely a good opportunity to be able to have these services so that they don't have to travel far," Allen said.

This growth also means residents might not have to travel to Rapid City, especially in the winter time when the roads aren't as safe.