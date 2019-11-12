UPDATE: Juveniles taken into custody following Rapid City shooting

A report of shots fired this morning ended up being a more than three hour affair for Rapid City Police, and ended with at least fifteen being interviewed.

Law enforcement responds to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of 5th Street.

It also caused a big traffic backup along Fifth Street.

In a press release from Rapid City Police Department around 4:40 P.M., police later confirmed that there was at least one shot fired towards Columbus Street from a car parked in the area. There were no injuries, but a nearby house was struck.

Police also say that two adults in the building were arrested for unrelated warrants and a juvenile was taken into custody over a stolen vehicle that was recovered at the scene.

Additionally, police said the gun involved in the incident was recovered.

SWAT, the Rapid City Police Department, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies responded. Rapid City/ Pennington County Special Response Team was later called in.

Before the SRT was called out, officers tried to make contact with the remaining individuals, but with little results.

"There is a negotiator element of the Special Response Team, and so, the negotiations team was actually able to finally make contact with somebody inside that residence, who then informed the negotiations team that they were going to be coming out, as well as everybody else inside the apartment," said Brendyn Media, community Relations Specialist for Rapid City Police Department.

Because the Special Response Team was called, police said this was not a routine incident since they are only called out six to 14 times per year.

Several juveniles were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning near the intersection of Fifth and Columbus streets. There are no reports of injuries.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said the juveniles “are out of control; they’re uncooperative. Some of them are hysterical. ” The chief did not know the specific number of juveniles involved but said there could have been two different groups.

Police had not recovered a fire arm at the time of this post.

About 9:15 a.m., police got numerous reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Fifth Street. Police quickly set up a perimeter around the home and alley, diverting traffic away from the area. As a precaution, nearby Rapid City High School was placed in secure status.

