Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President faces impeachment

Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President Darla Black is facing impeachment after complaints were made about abusing her position's power.

In late October, the Tribal Council voted to suspend Darla Black with pay after complaints were filed against her accusing her of verbal abuse and creating a toxic work environment.

Letters from former employees say Black harassed them by calling excessively in the night time and instructing them to run Black's personal errands.

We attempted to reach out to Black but was not able to get a response.

According to Tribal law, the 21-member Tribal Council will need two-thirds vote to impeach Black.

An impeachment hearing is scheduled to take place at a Tribal Council session on November 25 at 10 a.m.