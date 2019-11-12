The Rapid City Fire Department added new faces to their team last week. On Friday, the recruits graduated from their training program and are now in action.

Eleven new firefighters are gearing up for their journey with the Rapid City Fire Department.

"Awesome to have enthusiastic young firefighters around. Who want to learn. It keeps everybody else sharp because you have to teach them and mold them," says Lt. Jim Bussell from the Rapid City Fire Department.

Sheldon Brakke is one of the new members of the squad. He was in the Marine Corps and then went into law enforcement before deciding to become a firefighter.

"I want to be able to impact the community that I live in, and I guess that any chance I get to get a new adrenaline rush," says Brakke.

Even though all of the new firefighters come from different backgrounds, they all share the same mindset when it comes to their priorities: To keep learning every day, and to keep the community safe.

"Take advice from people that have been here for years. And try to put in my brain and keep it there. And then I can pass it on," says another new firefighter, Coleman Quinlivan.

Another critical component for these new members: brotherhood

"I always wanted the ability to be involved in the community that I live in. I've always wanted to have that brotherhood of the people that are right beside you working with you," says Brakke.

And now, all eleven new crew members are on the floor working to protect the community.