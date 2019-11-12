Juveniles taken into custody following Rapid City shooting

Several juveniles were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning near the intersection of Fifth and Columbus streets. There are no reports of injuries however.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris said the juveniles “are out of control; they’re uncooperative. Some of them are hysterical. ” The chief did not know the specific number of juveniles involved but said there could have been two different groups.

Police had not recovered a fire arm at the time of this post.

About 9:15 a.m., police got numerous reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Fifth Street. Police quickly set up a perimeter around the home and alley, diverting traffic away from the area. As a precaution, nearby Rapid City High School was placed in secure status.

