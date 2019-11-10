Rapid City store starts the holidays early

Rare Finds Decor off of Deadwood Avenue has brought out all the stops with beautiful holiday decorations.

And to show it off, the store offered an open house Sunday with sweet treats, coffee, and even wine tasting for the adults.

Santa even made his way from the North Pole to greet and take photos with the kids.

The owner Brenda Howard decorated a house for the symphony over the weekend.

"I decorated a house for the symphony and so we wanted all those ladies to be able to come to our store today so when they go through the houses so hopefully they are excited about buying all the Christmas stuff," said Brenda Howard.

Howard's store took about a month to beautifully decorate with all the merry cheer.