The annual job fair at Terry Peak means the slopes will soon be open

Get out your skiing gear because there is less than a month until the slopes are open at Terry Peak.

Crews at Terry Peak are gearing up for opening day, but before they allow guests on the slopes, they're making sure they have more hands-on deck.

"Lots of bright shiny, smiley faces up here. We see hundreds and hundreds of people every day, so it's important that we can greet the people and make them feel comfortable when they're up here at the mountain," says the supervisor for ticket sales, Judy Mackey.

With the opening weekend tentatively scheduled for Dec 6, the job fair is a way to add on new team members. And by the end of the season, Terry Peak will have hired more than 150 employees.

"Lift operators, of course. Snow Makers, we always need. And we have a lot of indoor jobs to fill as well. Between the foodservice and the bar and ticket sales," says the marketing director, Linda Derosier.

Even though there is less than a month until ski season at Terry Peak, supervisors say this is perfect timing to hire those new employees.

"Get our team together, so we're ready to start the season off with a bang. Get everybody acclimated and on the same page," says the slope maintenance manager, Timmy Leppert.

And for many people attending the fair, it wasn't only to find a job but to fulfill their passion.

"I just love kids, and I love skiing, and I think it would be fun to help them learn," says one future employee, Susie Mondloch.

Staff says by the end of next week; they should have a completed list with all their new employees. And then all they're hoping for is for more snow.