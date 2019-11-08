Wyoming HP trooper survives harrowing crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol released the in-car camera footage of a recent collision in an effort to raise awareness of the hazards emergency personnel deal with daily.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured when her cruiser was hit on Interstate 25. (photos courtesy Wyoming Highway Patrol)

See related story Wyoming trooper injured in highway crash

“As you can see from the in-car camera (rear camera view), the commercial vehicle had moved over into the left lane of travel. However, the commercial truck was traveling to fast for the hazardous road conditions, causing the driver to lose control. The driver of the commercial vehicle was cited for careless driving,” the Wyoming Highway Patrol stated in a release.

“When you see emergency lights ahead, slow down, and be prepared to stop. The emergency lights are activated to warn the public of an imminent hazard or emergency,” WHP said.

