New kennels are going in at The Humane Society of the Black Hills

After 30 years, The Humane Society of the Black Hills is upgrading its kennels.

Out with the old kennels, and in with the new at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

"The kennels are better. They are absorbed more sound, so they're quieter. They're safer for the animals so they won't get their paws or nose caught in the chain link," says the executive director of the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Jerry Steinley.

Crews took out the 30-year-old kennels on Saturday and are now working on putting in new ones. The $100,000 project has been in the works for about a year.

"Oh my gosh, the safety. Even the safety measures of these kennels. Because some of the kennels are coming apart and hurting the dogs," says one kennel tech, Crystal Taken.

Once the project is complete, all the furry friends will go into the new kennels. It won't only be more comfortable for them, but it will also be a safer environment for them.

"When people walk by, they stick their fingers in there and stuff. And it makes them more nervous, and they don't show them as well," says Taken.

Taken believes it may be easier to get dogs adopted with these new kennels.

"Right now, we have dogs that lunge and bark when in the kennel because they are scared, but once they come out of that kennel, they're awesome," says Taken

The project is a few months behind schedule but should be completed within the next few days.