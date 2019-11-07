An avant-garde show comes to the Matthew's Opera House

Veronica's Room is about a young woman named Susan who finds herself locked in a room and forced to be Veronica...or is she Veronica pretending to be Susan? This show will have you on your seat until the very end.

The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish is excited to present this nightmarish production directed by Hoodie Smock.

Performances are November 7 - 9 at 7:30 p.m. and November 10 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults and $5 for youth (18 and under) and college students.

Tickets can be purchased online at matthewsopera.com, at our gallery, or by calling (605) 642-7973.