New arena could host more high school games

The city is set to break ground on the new civic center arena Nov. 16. Once built, it will bring some unique opportunities, and one of them officials hope to capitalize on is high school sports.

Civic Center Director Craig Baltzer says while more people live on the eastern side of the state the economic impact of state tournaments in Rapid City is greater than Sioux Falls.

“Some Sioux Falls arenas are doing a lot more college tournaments,” Baltzer said. “I mean when basketball tournaments all happen at the same time a year, that really opens the gates for us to solidify ourselves with high school.”

High school sports is just the tip of the iceberg.

“We just sent some folks to the NCAA bid process,” Baltzer said. “The colleges that we have around here need to have a host.”

While Sioux Falls focuses on Division One college athletics, Baltzer believes Division Two college games and high school tournaments could mean big bucks for Rapid City.

The new arena would be able to accommodate four basketball games at a time on the main floor.

It does not stop at basketball. Baltzer wants to get volleyball, wrestling and any other indoor high school competition booked in the new arena once it is built.