Tiny homes could help with affordable housing

The push to create more affordable housing is taking a multi-pronged approach in Rapid City. One of those prong is tiny homes.

Rapid City planners think small and tiny home subdivisions could help provide the kind of affordable housing needed to help get the homeless off the streets. The tiny homes could be anywhere from 150 square feet to 600 square feet. They also want to create zoning elements for small homes, which are anywhere from 600 to 1,200 square feet.

Community Development Director Ken Young says the goal is to make pockets of small and tiny home neighborhoods around the city.

“I think probably right now the best opportunities are on raw ground,” Young said. “We do have some good opportunities out on the east side of town, but there are also places throughout the community that could work into that. There are some developers that are actually looking into that opportunity.”

One of those developers is Hani Shafai's Dream Design International. Young says the massive Shepherd Hills housing development could include a section for small and tiny homes.

