The ice rink in Main Street Square will soon be open for the public

It's a sure sign that the winter holiday season is rolling around, as the ice rink at Main Street Square will soon be filled with skaters.

With the season's opening day soon approaching, crews are still working on getting the job done.

The event coordinator for Main Street Square, Amanda Estrada, says the weather has posed a problem at times, but crews have been working through it.

Starting next week, Estrada says the chiller will be dropped off, and then crews should be able to lay the ice.

The rink is scheduled to open on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 am, and this year, the rink will be closed on Mondays.

Even with this change, the staff says their main goal is to bring people to the rink to enjoy the outdoors during the cold months.

"Some people enjoy the outdoors. Some people don't. However, for the people that want to embrace the outdoors, it;'s just another way to stay active. I think it's so important, especially during those hibernate, months where people don't want to be outside," says Estrada.

If you're looking for more information about upcoming events during the winter season as well as the full rinks hours, click here.