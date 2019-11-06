The dangers of using digital wallets like Apple Cash

NEW YORK (AP) -- Experts warn that digital wallet services like Apple Cash and Venmo are prime targets for scammers.

Many of these services, especially newer ones, don't protect consumers the same way credit cards do. A federal law caps consumer's liability at $50, and most banks go further. Debit cards typically offer similar protections if a person reports the fraud immediately.

But digital payment services work more like cash.

Experts say consumers are typically unaware what is and isn't protected. Gartner analyst Avivah Litan says she wouldn't use these services to pay strangers because she knows the risk. She says the government should do more to educate people.

PayPal, which also owns Venmo, declined comment. Apple warns people to transfer money only to people they know.