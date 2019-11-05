"Porch pirate" caught on video

With the holiday shipping season coming up, so-called "porch pirates" are on the prowl stealing packages from your front steps.

A still image captured off of a homeowner's Ring Doorbell shows a man stealing packages off of her porch.

Yesterday, one pirate tried to steal a package and was caught by the homeowner's Ring Doorbell

Amy Hook had Amazon packages delivered to her house. Within two minutes of the UPS driver dropping off the packages, a man came to her front porch and stole them.

Hook shared the video via Facebook and her items were in police custody within three hours due in part to the help from the doorbell.

Hook, who was not home at the time, is worried about her children and what could have happened if they had been home.

"It was very violating just to have someone come right up to your house and take it when there's a car in your driveway, there's dogs barking inside, all the things that are supposed to deter theft," said Hook.

"Our investigations are as good as the leads that we can generate, so, these doorbell cameras can give us a lot more information," said Brendyn Media from the Rapid City Police Department.

Medina also suggests that adding surveillance cameras, extra lighting, and locking doors and windows are some of the best ways for homeowners to protect their homes.