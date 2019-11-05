Rapid City Area Schools bond proposal for more than $189 million would renovate schools. It passed in October with a vote of six to one. The next step? A public vote which comes along February.

The "Vote Yes" campaign co-chair, Darren Harr says over the next four months he and other members will be out in the community

explaining why it's important to invest in the schools.

Harr says it's crucial to provide students with a strong educational environment, which he believes the renovations will provide.

That's why Harr wants the public to be informed on the issue.

If voters approve the bond, it will allow the district to build a new middle school and three new elementary schools in the next six years.

"For us to have a strong community. A strong economy. A place that people want to raise their kids. A place that our kids want to stay after they're done with school a place that people want to retire, we have to have a strong K- 12 educational system, and that's what this bond initiative is about," says Harr.

The public vote is scheduled for February 25th.