New indoor winter farmers market

If you already miss heading to Market Park to get some fresh food, then you're in luck because the winter farmers market is now open.

For the first time, the Black Hills Farmers Market will have an indoor location.

This will allow the community to get fresh food items throughout the colder months.

There will be about 15 vendors at the market, which is located at Western Dakota Tech and is held every Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Barbra Cromwell, the market manager for the farmers market, says this is a great place to bring the community together while also still getting fresh local food.

"A lot of local food available throughout the winter. And it's just really important to have an outlet for the vendors to sell it and for the customers to be able to access it," says Cromwell.

Cromwell says she hopes the market will run throughout the winter, and then when May rolls around, they will return to Market Park.