Helpline Center adds mental health texting program specifically for high schoolers

"They'll text back and say, 'Hey, what are you thinking about?' or 'What can we do for you today?'"

In the Fall, the helpline center in Rapid City added Text4Hope... a crisis texting program specifically designed for high school students.

Audrey Nordine is the Program Coordinator for the Black Hills Helpline Center.

"Since texting is often the main form of communication for adolescents, we s aw the need to offer an adolescent crisis texting program," said Nordine.

The crisis texting program is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"That's a real, big purpose of the Text4Hope program. It's easy, it's accessible and it's breaking down the stigma talking about mental health," said Nordine.

In the past, schools paid for texting crisis programs... but Text4Hope is free for South Dakota teens.

Some of the reasons that students text in can range from anxiety from academics, to relationship issues, to even thoughts of suicide. Students can even text the number if they're concerned about a friend.

And the response takes only minutes.

"Students can get a hold of the Text4Hope program by texting icare to 898211. We'll talk about things like self care, we'll talk about looking at the warning signs of suicide and how to help your friend," said Nordine.

Nordine added that the conversation is always private.

"After your text conversation is complete, we're not going to go to your principal or your parents or identify who you are unless we knew you were in immediate danger," she said.

