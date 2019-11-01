Cops 'n kids event will help even more kids in need this year

The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office are partnering with Black Hills Badges for Hope and Power 107.1 KSLT to help host the 'Cops 'n Kids' Christmas event.

For last years event, 34 kids went shopping one-on-one with police officers and deputies, but this year the goal is to take 115 kids.

The shopping will take place at Target one day and Walmart for another.

The Rapid City School District helps the law enforcement agencies identify kids in need who might not get a present on the holiday.

Each child receives $100 for their family and themselves to spend.

Jason Lahaie is a Rapid City Police Officer and the Vice President/Co-Founder of Black Hills Badges for Hope.

"That seems to be a good amount for the kids, they're able to buy gifts for their family members which is one of the requirements when you go shopping with us is that we want to make sure that they're giving gifts to their family too, so we make them buy gifts for their family and then one for themselves at the end of it," said Lahaie.

Previously, only Rapid City and Pennington County law enforcement agencies hosted the event, but this year other agencies around the area wanted to join in.

The goal is to make the event bigger each year to help for kids and families in need. The official date of the event has not been released.