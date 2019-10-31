Custer YMCA expansion

The YMCA in Custer will be adding some much needed added space.

Deconstruction continues at the new community center building for the YMCA in Custer. It won't only bring along more space for activities, but also more job opportunities.

"The Y is a place where people come together anyway. So we're hoping the expansion will allow us to serve the community better," says the branch officer for the YMCA of Custer, Rex Jorgensen.

Currently, the YMCA has two separate buildings, one where wellness activities take place and another building for their childcare.

"We'll be able to move our full childcare into that building, and that's a big part of it. We're licensed for 45 kids right now, and we're the only licensed child care in the county," says Jorgensen.

With the childcare classrooms moving into the new building, they will be able to go from 45 kids to roughly 85, which means more staff is needed.

"It's a small town that doesn't have a lot of job opportunities. Full-time, year-round jobs, and for us to be able to enhance what the city has," says Jorgensen.

Jorgensen says there are currently 15 staff members, and they look to add about ten more employees.

"More full-time jobs and decent jobs, and it's huge," says Jorgensen.

The construction project is estimated to start by the new year.