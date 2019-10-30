Most Rapid City construction projects are complete or in final phases

Despite Mother Nature's efforts, most construction projects in Rapid City are complete or in the final stages of work.

"Traffic down here has definitely been a struggle, I know the public isn't happy about it, but we're doing the best we can, I think the City has a good plan with it, our biggest struggle overall this year has been the weather, we've had a really wet spring, early snows now and that's really slowing down all the projects," said Matt Leon, Owner of Tru-Form Construction Inc.

"It's hard to avoid construction zones in Rapid City, like the one you see behind me at the intersection of Haines Avenue and Disk Drive, crews have been out here since May working on this particular project, and the City says it's one of the many construction projects that are currently in their final stages of completion," said Sunday Miller.

"We are here in Western South Dakota, we spend that six months out of the year complaining about pot holes and the need for more construction, improved infrastructure and so forth, we spend the other six months out of the year dodging orange cones and complaining that there's too much construction, so the City tries to reach a happy medium there," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Two other major projects in their final stages, the reconstruction on Fulton Street, and work on Willow Drive, Ivy Avenue, and East Fairlane Drive.

"Patience is a virtue, they've had to put up with it but again these projects are needed to be done and if we don't do them, some people say well just do one project at a time but obviously a community of our size, you've got to do a lot of projects, do it in a short construction season that we do have and obviously mother nature's kind of shortened that season for us the last two years," Shoemaker said.

Patience, that's what the city and construction crews ask for while working to improve Rapid City's infrastructure.

"Be patient, we're getting close, we're coming to the end on these, the winter's coming, so just be patient, slow down, and we'll get done as soon as we possibly can," Leon said.