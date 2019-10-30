USDA's hemp rules could pave the way for legalization in South Dakota

Rules paving the way for farmers to legally produce and sell hemp in South Dakota could be finalized after the release of the Department of Agriculture's draft.

Alex White Plume, a South Dakota hemp producer, started in 1999 after the Ogala Sioux Tribe separated hemp from marijuana.

"People are afraid of it because of the rhetoric that has been spoken about it and making us think we can't grow it because its an illegal drug like meth, heroin and cocaine.. it doesn't fit that bill.. it's a useful plant," said White Plume.

Currently, White Plume has to thoroughly plan transportation of his product from this years harvest, but the new draft rule would prohibit South Dakota from stopping legal shipments crossing through the state.

"So we're going to play it safe and were going to go down to Nebraska, Wyoming and then on into Nevada because those states are legal, because we don't want to take a risk South Dakota stealing our whole crop," stated White Plume.

The USDA's rule establishes requirements for where hemp will be grown, testing standards for THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, and a disposal process for plants that don't meet federal requirements.

"You have to make applications, background checks, finger printing, you have to have it tested, you have to make reports... a normal farmer that plants corn.. he doesn't have to do any of that, but they're still treating hemp like its a serious drug," said White Plume.

White Plume said it's the responsibility of farmers to be honest and truthful in their product and to follow regulations if the product has more than 0.3% THC.

"I should be smart enough and responsible enough to take that out and destroy it, with maybe the chief of polices help, but you have to put that burden of honesty back on us people," said White Plume.

The release of USDA's hemp program is the glossary South Dakota lawmakers were waiting on to move forward with a bill that could legalize hemp.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been a vocal critic of hemp farming. Earlier this year, Noem vetoed a bill to legalize industrial hemp, saying South Dakota wasn't ready for it.

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, stated the USDA will publish an interim final rule Thursday that formalizes the hemp program approved in the 2018 farm bill.