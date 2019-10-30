Rapid City fire and EMS crews put their gloves on and took part in simulation training with Sim South Dakota.

The training focuses on infectious diseases and is designed to show crews the importance of caring for the patient while also protecting themselves.

Crews were given a detailed scenario and then had to tend to the case and figure out the right care for the fictional patient.

These training classes not only allow crews to work on communicating with each other during these types of situations, but see how they can improve in the future.

"If somebody makes a mistake, it's not a mistake in real life. And then we can learn from it. And so when the actual things happen we're prepared and can take appropriate action," says EMS training specialist for the Rapid City Fire Department, Lt. Jason Reitz.

Reitz says they don't only do this training to help the crews, but to make sure the community has the best care process.

