What Rapid City Area Schools bond proposal means for taxpayers

Rapid City Area Schools' bond proposal for more than $189 million to renovate their schools, passed with a vote of six to one.

The district plans to address aging infrastructure, increased enrollment, safety, and modern learning environments.

"Since more than half of our buildings were built in that 1940s, 50s time frame, those needs are mounting and they're all kind of coming to a head at the same time," said Katy Urban, community relations manager for RCAS.

The last time a school bond this large passed in Rapid City was in the 1950s, when the community grew because of Ellsworth Air Force Base.

"We know that we're going to see growth with Ellsworth, we know that we are already having to force transfer students because we don't have room at some of our buildings so there's a huge need for a lot of different reason but at the end of the day we want healthy, strong learning environments for our kids," Urban said.

So what would a yes vote mean for tax payers?

"On a $250,000 home, it would cost about $212 a year or roughly $17 dollars a month," Urban said.

If Rapid City votes no to the bond proposal, the school district has a plan B.

"Really looking at a range of things, one thing that we're already having to do in some areas is to force transfer students to other schools where there are some open seats, that is something that we will continue to do and may possibly have to expand upon," said Lori Simon, superintendent for RCAS.

The election is set for February 2020, allowing voters to decide the future of the school bond.