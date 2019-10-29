Deadwood trolley service tackles winter weather

The trolley in Deadwood continues to be popular choice of transportation for the public.

Even in the snowy weather, it's rare to see the trolley service shut down. It's actually more common for crews to just close down particular areas.

The transportation and facilities director for Deadwood, Tom Kruzel, says the drivers have years of experience, and they are the ones to ultimately make the call if the roads are too slippery.

To ensure everyone is safe and gets to their destination, the trollies and the equipment are checked continuously.

"We're hauling all sorts of different public people and different people out there. So we want to make sure that we're in good shape and everything is set," says Kruzel.

Winter trolley schedule.