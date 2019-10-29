Spearfish fire crews lending a helping hand

Three Spearfish firefighters are now in California battling the Kincade fire.

Assistant Fire Chief for the Spearfish fire department Robert Mathis says the station received a called from Great Plains on Saturday night to see if crews, along with an engine, were available.

By the next morning, a crew was on their way to help battle the fire, before arriving safely on Monday.

Mathis says there are now more than 3,000 firefighters tackling Kincade alone, and many more in the other parts of the state.

"Looking at the fire behavior what's happening with the weather and the winds things of that nature. You tend to get a little nervous when you're sending them into something like that. But I am very proud of them they're very well trained, and they're very motivated to do their job," says Mathis.

There is no exact time on when the Spearfish crew will be back. Mathis says the average time frame 14 days, but it could be longer depending on the fire.